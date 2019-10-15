BREAKING: Michigan judge temporarily stops vaping ban

File – In this Aug. 28, 2019, file photo, a man exhales while smoking an e-cigarette. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

The Court of Claims Judge Cynthia Stephens has issued a preliminary injunction to an Upper Peninsula vape shop owner, stopping the state from enforcing its emergency ban on flavored vape products.

Michigan’s ban on flavored electronic cigarettes started Wednesday , Oct 2. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the makers use candy-flavored products and misleading ads to hook children.

“Stephens also says there is evidence that if flavored vaping products are prohibited, adults will return to using more harmful combustible tobacco products,” the Associated Press writes.

As of October 8th, the CDC has reported 1,299 vaping-related lung injuries in 49 states, D.C. and one territory. The report includes 26 deaths in 21 states as well as findings that suggest THC played a role in the outbreak. Eighty percent of the 26 individuals who were interviewed reported vaping with THC-containing products.