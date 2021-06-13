BREAKING: Lansing police investigate assault and shooting that left 1 man dead, 3 others injured

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Lansing Police are investigating a shooting that happened at Oak Park Sunday afternoon that left a 42-year-old Lansing man dead.

Police tell 6 News that they responded to a call for an assault and shots fired. When they arrived, they found the man dead, along with three other victims who were injured.

The three at the hospital include a 39-year-old man who is in stable condition, a 28-year-old woman that has life-threatening injuries and a 3-year-old boy who is in critical condition.

Police say this is not random, and the three who are injured were together and are now being treated for their injuries at the hospital.

Officials say there is no threat to the public at this time

