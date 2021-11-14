BREAKING: Lansing teen killed in hit-and-run

LANSING, Mich. — A Lansing teenager has been killed in a hit-and-run, Lansing Police tells 6 News.

According to law enforcement, it happened around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14th near the intersection of Jolly and Kensington.

Police say surveillance shows the victim walking along the side of the road, when the vehicle of interest — driving eastbound on Jolly — hits the teen from behind before driving off.

The vehicle appears to be a light-colored SUV, likely silver or white in color, according to police. If you have any information that could help police catch the person responsible, call the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-7600.

*This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.*