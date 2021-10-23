Breaking: Man shot in Lansing overnight expected to survive

Lansing, Mich. — A man who was shot overnight in Lansing is expected to survive, according to police.

Lansing Police responded to multiple 9-1-1 calls of shots fired around 2 a.m. in the 400 block of E. Michigan Ave. When authorities arrived to the scene they found a number of gun shell casings as well as a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound in his leg.

He was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

L-P-D tells six news there are currently no suspects but they do not believe there is any threat to the public.

