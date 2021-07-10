BREAKING: Medics on scene of rollover accident in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Officials are responding to a rollover crash on the corner in Lansing.

The call of a two-car crash came in just after 7 a.m on Saturday — there are members of the Lansing Fire Dept., Lansing Township Police and medics on the scene.

6 News has staff on scene and can confirm one car is one its side — it is unclear at this time how many people are injured, the extent of the injuries, or how the crash occurred in the first place.

This is a developing story so stay with 6 News on air, online and on the 6 News app for updates.