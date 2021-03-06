BREAKING NEWS: 15-year-old shot and killed in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Lansing Police are looking for answers after a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed at the 600 block of North Fairview in Lansing.

Police responded to a report of shots fired inside a home on North Fairview at 7:05 PM, and that’s where they found the 15-year-old with a gunshot wound.

Police do not believe this was random and say there is no threat to the public, but as of 10:30 on Saturday night were still on scene investigating.

And after hearing of the boy’s death, Lansing Police Chief, Daryl Green said the community must do a better job at preventing violence.

“The murder of this young man is disgusting and as a community, we all must do

a better to prevent violence,” said Lansing Police Chief, Daryl Green.

Detective Sergeant Rick Thomas at 483-6847, the Lansing Police Department at 483-4600, Crime Stoppers at 483-7867 or send a private message through the Lansing Police Department Facebook page.

This is a developing story, and will be updated as more information becomes available.