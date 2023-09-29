LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Spartan Dawgs 4 Life, owned by Spartan alum Steve St. Andre, has canceled all of it’s “Name, Image, Likeness” contracts with MSU football players, effectively immediately.

NIL contracts are a formal way for student athletes to earn income for their work. They came after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against the NCAA in an anti-trust action. That was a 2021 unanimous decision and cleared the way.

St. Andre is also a mega-donor, 6 News Sports Director Audrey Dahlgren reports. She was on the plane with the team on the way to Iowa for Saturday’s game when Interim Coach Harlon Barnett informed the team of the action.

MSU officials have not responded to inquiries.

This is developing story. 6 News will have more when Dahlgren lands in Iowa.