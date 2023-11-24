UPDATE: WLNS 6 News’ Kyle Makin reports Leslie Fire Department has arrived on scene to assist with containment efforts.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Fire crews are on scene at a grain dryer fire in Vevay Township.

Fire crews were dispatched shortly before noon. West Barnes Rd. just east US-127 is closed to traffic while crews work to stop the agricultural facility from going up in flames.

WLNS 6 News’ Kyle Makin is on scene. He reports seeing Mason Fire Department and Ingham County Sheriff Department officials on scene.

Mason Fire Department works to contain a fire at a Vevay Twp. Grain Dryer Friday. (WLNS)

Vevay Township is located south of Mason.