LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Clinton County Sheriff Officials are asking travelers to avoid Old U.S. 127 between Alward Rd. and E. Round Lake Rd. due to a four vehicle pile-up.

Det. Sgt. Chris Crawford of the Clinton County Sheriff Department tells 6 News one person is dead and two were transported to a local hospital following the collision.

He says an SUV rear ended an half ton pickup truck while both were traveling southbound on Old U.S. 127. The SUV then crossed the center line causing a “chain reaction” with two other vehicles traveling northbound on Old U.S. 127.

The Clinton County Sheriff Department’s Accident Reconstruction team is on location and the road is expected to be closed for at least another hour, Crawford says.