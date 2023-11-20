UPDATE: 6 News’ Josh Sanchez is on scene. He reports there appears to be a body lying between the two apartment buildings. He also reports witnesses heard gunshots.

There are six Lansing Police Department cars on scene, as well as one Eaton County Sheriff car. Two Lansing Fire Department ambulances have left the scene.

In addition, he reports there are arguments occurring on scene.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Law enforcement and emergency medical responders are on scene at Waverly Park Apartments for a police response.

Police tape has been put up between two buildings.

The area is blocked off. Shortly after 5 p.m., officials were dispatched to the location.

The apartments are located in a portion of Lansing that is in Eaton County.

This is a developing story.