LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A heavy police presence is on scene at a parking lot at Holmes Rd. and S. Cedar in Lansing.

6 News is on scene and witnessed crime scene tape being deployed in front of several storefronts in the parking lot area. In addition, law enforcement can be seen looking at the covered sidewalks using flashlights.

A witness tells 6 News the incident is a shooting. The witness said they heard a ‘pop’ then an individual entered the Capital Area District Library South Lansing branch and said they had been shot.

This is a developing story.