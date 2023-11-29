Climate protesters are escorted out of the room after interrupting and chanting “Petrol Pete” during @SecretaryPete visit to @michiganstateu. @WLNS pic.twitter.com/ru2FX9PT80 — Josh Sanchez WLNS (@JoshSanTV) November 30, 2023

UPDATE: A member of the group Climate Defiance tells 6 News the group is behind the disruption.

MSU Police and Public Safety spokeswoman Dana Whyte tells 6 News one man was arrested at the protest. She says the man was not affiliated with MSU.

“Approximately 8 people were asked to leave,” she says.

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Protesters rushed the stage in the Kellogg Center at Michigan State University chanting, “Petrol Pete” Wednesday night.

Climate protesters disrupted the speech of U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg. 6 News reporter Josh Sanchez says four or five protesters were removed by law enforcement from the location. One protester was physically carried out by two police officers.

Sanchez also reports protesters appeared to have a banner they were unable to unfurl during their aborted protest.

