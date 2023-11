UPDATE: Law enforcement has blocked off the US-496 connecting ramp to northbound US 127.

UPDATE: A 6 News photographer on scene reports seeing one car with air bags deployed, as well as two cars and one semi. There are also five ambulances on scene.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — U.S. 127 is being shut down as a result of a multi-vehicle pile up. Avoid the area.

(WLNS)

This is a developing story.