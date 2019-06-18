UPDATE: 4-year-old boy found walking down Lansing street reunited with family

UPDATE 3:42 p.m. – The mother of the boy dropped him off with a babysitter on Everettdale and went to work.



According to the Lansing Police Department, the babysitter was very upset and did not see any of the news or alerts that were broadcasted.



After the police found the child the mother was contacted and came to get the child from the police department.



Child Protective Services has been contacted to do a report and at this time the Lansing Police Department is not filing any criminal charges.

UPDATE 11:15 a.m. – The family of a four-year-old boy found walking alone on Everettdale Ave near Cedar Street in Lansing this morning has been found.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lansing police say they found a young boy walking down the street , alone, around 7:30 a.m on Tuesday.

According to police, the child, believed to be between 3 and 4 years old, is safe with officers. They are trying to find his parents.

Police say the child may be autistic and is unable to answer questions from officers.

He was found on Everettdale Avenue near Cedar Street in south Lansing.

Police have provided a picture of the child but said he was wearing Jurassic Park pajamas.

We will update this story when we learn more.