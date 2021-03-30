BREAKING: Fire breaks out in Perry, closing Lansing Rd.

Perry Township, Mich. (WLNS) — A fire broke out Tuesday afternoon at a furniture and flooring supply store located between Perry and Morrice along Lansing Rd.

Fire officials tell 6 News they were dispatched at 10:36 a.m. and the fire has been ongoing for two hours now.

Lansing Road is now closed off and drivers are advised to avoid this area.

Tankers are currently bringing water into the area.

Perry, Shiawassee Township, Burns Township and Laingsburg. Williamston fire departments are responding.

>>>> This is a developing story and will be updated as more info becomes available.