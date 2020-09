Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks at a Michigan coronavirus news conference on Aug. 14, 2020. (Courtesy: Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

LANSING, MICH (WLNS)—- 6 News Capital Correspondent Tim Skubick has learned, that Governor Gretchen Whitmer will announce she will allow Gyms to reopen on Tuesday at 25% capacity.

Right now it doesn’t appear this order will include Theaters.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it as we learn more.