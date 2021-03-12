Police negotiating with man barricaded with weapon in DeWitt Township

DEWITT, Mich (WLNS) — This morning there’s a heavy police presence in Dewitt Township. A man is barricaded inside a house and armed.

Authorities say it is a active situation and negotiations are ongoing.

At this time its unknown what the man is wanted for.

A 6 News team on scene say Brook and State street are blocked off and citizens are asked to avoid the area.

Currently Lansing Police, DeWitt Township sheriffs, and Clinton County Special Operations are on scene.

6 News reached out for to the authorities for comment but have not heard back.

As we learn more 6 News will keep you updated.