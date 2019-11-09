BREAKING: Officials looking for armed suspect

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Officials are looking for a man who allegedly pulled a weapon on a parked driver in a parking lot on Saturday morning.

An Eaton County Sheriff’s Deputy told 6 News a call came in to 911 around 9:45 a.m. The caller was parked at a business in the 4000 block of Saginaw Highway near Waverly Road.

The caller says a Hispanic man walked up to his car and pulled out a gun. The caller drove away and says the man left the scene on foot. No one was injured and officials say nothing was taken from the victim.

Officials say the man was wearing a dark sweatshirt and hat, and jeans. They did a K9 search but were not able to track down the suspect.

