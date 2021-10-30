BREAKING: Police investigating after finding two people shot and killed in East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– East Lansing Police are investigating a situation on the 3000 block of Halter Lane in East Lansing.

Officials tell 6 News that they found two people dead inside of a home. Both had been shot.

Police weren’t able to tell 6 News if this is being investigated as a homicide or murder-suicide and say they are still trying to figure out how this happened. Police also did not confirm the ages, genders or identities of the two people.

Right now, police say there are no suspects and no threat to the public.