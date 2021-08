LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — One man is in custody after police responded to the call of a break in earlier this morning in Lansing.

Police got the call just before 8 a.m. — a break in at the old National Guard Armory at the intersection of Grand River and Marshall.

When 6 News arrived there were more than half a dozen police cars on scene — it is unclear if there are any further suspects at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.