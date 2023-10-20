LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A man from Potterville is in the Lansing lock-up at City Hall on felony charges for cyber stalking and harassing multiple people, including elected leaders.

The man was arrested Friday afternoon on charges of cyber stalking and harassment as well as using a computer to commit a crime, Scott Bean, spokesperson for Lansing Mayor Andy Schor, confirmed to 6 News.

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor, Deputy Mayor Shelby Frayer and Ingham County Circuit Court Judge Joyce Dragunchuk are among the victims, Bean confirmed.

The harassment and stalking included hundreds of text messages and emails over the last 10 days, according to Bean.

6 News is not identifying the man until he is arraigned.