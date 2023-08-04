HASLETT, Mich. (WLNS) — A garage sale on Lake Lansing Road Friday and Saturday is benefitting a local nonprofit that gives grants to local breast cancer survivors.

“It’s a Breast Thing,” an East Lansing-based nonprofit benefitting survivors and patients, is sponsoring the Greater Lansing Area Garage sale, said board member Judy Tegreeny.

The garage sale is going on Friday, Aug. 4, from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., and Saturday, Aug. 5, from 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

It’s taking place at 1867 Lake Lansing Road in Haslett.

All proceeds are going to support grants for local breast cancer patients.