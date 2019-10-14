Bridge in Jackson seen with c-clamps, ratchet straps

Jackson, Mich. (WLNS)– People in Jackson are concerned about the Mechanic St. Bridge after a video surfaced on Facebook that showed c-clamps and ratchet straps attached to the beams beneath it.

Mechanic Street Bridge in Jackson pictured with ratchet straps and c-clamps attached to the beams

“I have never seen a bridge held up with ratchet straps and c clamps,” Jackson resident Jean McGee said.

The North Mechanic Street bridge was built in 1901. It’s a bridge commonly known for trapping tall vehicles because of its low clearance. Michigan Department of Transportation spokesperson Aaron Jenkins said a vehicle strike in 2017 caused damage to the bridge, so MDOT hired a contractor for repairs.

While it doesn’t look good optically, Jenkins said it’s completely safe, but residents still have their concerns.

“If something were to hit this and knock it off balance, this probably would come down the first train that comes over it. That is scary especially if there was someone under the bridge,” McGee said.

The railroad bridge is still used regularly.

“I mean there’s two or three trains a day come across this bridge,” McGee said.

Yvonne Brown also lives in Jackson, she believes the bridge should be blocked off to the public adding, that it’s just not worth the risk.

“Why would we wanna take that chance you know of somebody walking under it and having something happen,” Brown said.

The bridge is expected to be replaced in the summer of 2021.