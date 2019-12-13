Brighton Police investigating break-in of cell phone store

The Brighton Police Department are investigating a break-in into a cell phone store in Brighton.

The incident occurred at approximately 5 a.m. Wednesday Dec. 11 at the Spring Store located at 333 W. Grand River Avenue.

Officers arrived on the scene and found that the store had been broken into. They also saw a window, a door and display cases damaged.

The initial investigation indicates the suspects took multiple cell phones, watches and other merchandise before leaving in a smaller, dark colored SUV. They were last spotted heading south on Grand River Avenue.



nybody with information is asked to contact Brighton Police by contacting 810-844-5187.