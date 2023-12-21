LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — All Fudge wants for Christmas is to snuggle with you on the coach.

This sweet 7-year-old boy is over his “puppy nonsense,” but has plenty of spunk left for his future in a loving “forever home.”

Fudge would rather be an only dog in his home or live with another older, gentle doggy friend. So far, the dogs he has met have made him nervous, though he tends to look a little worried anyway.

Fudge is skinny these days and is still missing some hair from a flea allergy that went untreated. He’s 7 years old, neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

Empire Motors of Lansing has sponsored Fudge’s adoption fee, so it’s free to bring home this new best friend for some holiday snuggles and love.

If you want to find out more about Fudge, you can call 517-676-8370 or visit here.

Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is at 600 Buhl Street in Mason.