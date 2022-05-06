LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A truck driver with Brink’s, a private security company that specializes in transporting cash for banks and financial institutions, has been accused of stealing more than $1 million from mid-Michigan banks.

According to FBI special agent Sean Flood, Reginald Carman stole $1,060,200 in cash from federally insured Michigan financial institutions.

The documents allege Carman stole cash from 24 ATMs on six days from Nov. 15, 2021-Dec. 28, 2021.

On Jan. 6, 2022, a representative of Lansing Automakers Federal Credit Union (LAFCU) informed the FBI that LAFCU ATMs in the area had been short about $350,000 total since mid-December 2021.

The next day, FBI investigators spoke with the regional security manager of Brink’s about the missing money. Manager Jeremiah Weiker told Flood that he had been investigating the incident and already had a suspect, Carman.

Footage from Carman’s truck showed him allegedly placing cash in a clear plastic lunch bag, a standard-issue bag given to all Brink’s employees for security reasons.

Carman with a bag of money.

Weiker had been in contact with Carman through voicemail and text. Carman allegedly admitted to stealing money and said he would return around $400,000, more money than Weiker had initially anticipated.

Carman said that his father had recently passed away and that he “didn’t know” why he was stealing money but that he couldn’t stop.

On Jan. 6, Carman met Weiker and returned around $650,000. Carman also signed a letter admitting to stealing cash and identifying the ATMs he stole from.

Carman’s letter.

Weiker continued to investigate and discovered that more money was missing than Carman had initially returned. Weiker then contacted Carman again, resulting in Carman saying he would look for more missing money around his home.

On Jan. 12, 2022 Carman met with Weiker again to return around $200,000. Weiker also told Carman the investigation had shown that Carman had stolen from Chase ATMs, something Carman had initially denied doing.

“I don’t even know at this point,” Carman said.

Weiker continued to investigate and found that $76,00 was still missing, Weiker met with Carman on January 26, 2022, where he returned another $76,000.

Money returned during the first meeting.

On March 9, 2022, Carman returned another $60,000. Overall, the money was still in its original strapped condition, appearing unused.

After four meetings where Carman returned money, around $22,260 was still missing.

According to Flood’s report, around $1,060,200 was stolen in total. Carman had only returned $1,037,940.

The financial institutions Carman stole money from include: LAFCU, Lake Trust Credit Union, Michigan State University Federal Credit Union (MSUFCU), JPMorgan Chase Bank, Comerica Bank, Huntington Bank, and US Bank, Flood’s report said.

Flood ended his report by saying Carman should be issued a warrant for bank larceny. Carman now faces 12 counts of bank larceny.