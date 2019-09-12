Broadway cast serves Lansing community

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– The cast of Broadway musical “Come from Away” is in town for their performances at the Wharton Center– but their work goes beyond the stage.

They went out into the community to serve those in need on Thursday, and a crew from 6 News was right by their side making and serving lunch for those in need.The team also worked in the warehouse at Holy Cross Services New Hope Community Center.

Cast members say they try to do something like this in every city they visit during their tour. and that community service is a central theme for the musical. It follows members of a Canadian community giving their time and effort and even space in their homes right after 9/11. The musical tells the true story of how they came together after dozens of planes were re-routed to Newfoundland because they couldn’t land in the United States.

The cast has put in hundreds of hours of volunteer work since they started touring earlier this year. They also made stops at the Okemos Community Church and the Lansing Refugee Development Center.

“Come from Away” runs through this Sunday at the Wharton Center.