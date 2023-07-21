JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — The U.S. Women’s Hot Air Balloon National Championship has concluded this week in Jackson.

One woman and her balloon, “Esmeralda,” have edged out the others.

Amanda Brodbeck, along with the balloon Esmeralda, is the 2023 U.S. Women’s Champion. An electrical engineer by trade, Brodbeck also builds robots, according to to the website for the Hot Air Jubilee.

Brodbeck is one of 15 woman pilots from around the country who came to Jackson to compete in the national championship this week, leading up to the Jubilee.

The 15 competed not only for the 2023 national title, but also for the potential opportunity to represent Team USA in the Women’s World Hot Air Balloon Championships in 2025.

The Hot Air Jubilee is taking place through this weekend, starting today at Ella Sharp Park.