Bryant leads Eastern Michigan past Bowling Green 55-24

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Ben Bryant passed for two touchdowns and ran for a third and Eastern Michigan rolled to a 55-24 win over Bowling Green on Saturday.

The Eagles (5-3, 2-2 Mid-American Conference) scored three touchdowns in both the second and third quarters.

Bryant had a 31-yard scoring pass to Bryson Cannon and his touchdown run in a second quarter that was highlighted by David Carter’s 42-yard punt return for a touchdown. That helped Eastern Michigan take a 24-10 lead at the half.

Bryant connected with Gunnar Oakes for a 37- yard score in the third quarter and Darius Boone ran for a score before running back Samson Evans found Dylan Drummond for a 16-yard score, set up when the Falcons lost a fumble on the kickoff.

Backup quarterback Preston Hutchinson had a touchdown pass to Thomas Odukoya in the fourth quarter.

Bryant was 20 of 26 for 286 yards.

Nate Needham’s field goal to open the scoring for Bowling Green (2-7, 0-4) made him 14 of 14 on the season.