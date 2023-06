A grizzly chows down on some pizza. (Photo/Buddy’s Pizza).

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) — To celebrate Detroit-style Pizza Day, Buddy’s Pizza visited the Detroit Zoo with plenty of animal-friendly pizzas to go around.

The pizza was fed to animals at the Detroit Zoo such as grizzly bears, polar bears and wolves.

Check out the slideshow of photos taken during the fun, pizza-filled event: