Buddy’s Pizza gives back and creates “National Detroit-Style Pizza Day”

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) This week marks 75 years since Detroit-Style Pizza was first introduced. So Buddy’s Pizza connected with National Day Calander, to make June 23. the official, National Detroit-Style Pizza Day.



In its honor, Buddy’s Pizza teamed up with a handful of Detroit Style Pizzerias from California to Louisiana, and from Chicago to Detroit. All will be donating a portion of today’s sales to a local non-profit organization.

Today all 19 of Buddy’s Pizza locations will donate $1 from every pizza that is sold to a non-profit. In Mid-Michigan, the Lansing location on West Saginaw Hwy will donate to the Haven House in East Lansing.

Customers today will also be given an annual Customer Appreciation card, while supplies last. The card offers coupons for $7.50 off any 8-inch square pizza, once a month, for the rest of the year.

This event will last all day, Wednesday, June 23 from open to close.