Buddy’s Pizza gives more than $14,000 to Haven House

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Buddy’s Pizza donated more than $14,000 Wednesday to Haven House, a local nonprofit that provides emergency shelter to one and two-parent families with children and helps families prepare for permanent housing.

The donation comes from the new Lansing location, where Buddy’s Pizza named Haven House the beneficiary for all opening-day earnings.

The check presentation took place at Haven House. Executive Director Gabriel Biber and Development Director Molly Cook accepted the check on behalf of the nonprofit. The Buddy’s Pizza donation will benefit Haven House’s programming, including moving families back to the shelter for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began and providing resources and funds for families to secure affordable housing in the area.

“We are honored to provide this donation to Haven House – an organization that assists so many families in the community,” said Dean. “As a company rooted in 74-years of family tradition, it was a privilege to partner with and support an organization with such an impactful mission.”

Buddy’s Pizza opened its Lansing location on Monday, June 1 – its third location outside of metro Detroit.

“The donation Buddy’s Pizza has given us means so much to our organization and the families we serve,” said Biber. “This will help us provide vital resources to even more members of the Lansing community.”