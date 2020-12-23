Building Trades Council to deliver meals to frontline workers

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan Building Trades Council is planning to donate hundreds of meals which are going to Sparrow caregivers today.

The food donation is being made to show support as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Approximately 200 meals will be prepared and handed out to frontline workers at Sparrow.

There will also be meals given to separate laboratories in the capital area that have now processed hundreds of thousands of COVID-19 tests.

The meals will be distributed at the Frandor drive-thru service building, which is right off of East Michigan Avenue.

Food will be handed out to workers just in time for lunch beginning at noon.