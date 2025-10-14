LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A popular place for teenagers to hang out is hosting a grand opening for its new facility with a ribbon-cutting ceremony this evening.

The grand opening takes place at Building Twentyone on 1288 N. Cedar Road in Mason on Tuesday from 4 p.m. through 7 p.m.

Attendees will have the chance to explore a custom-built ninja gym, dedicated program rooms, a game zone, and a snack café.

Building Twentyone in Mason says it is known as a safe space for teens to learn, grow, and connect. Since 20122, the space has invited kids in sixth through 12th grade with after-school programs and monthly events such as “Friday Night Live”, to promote skill development, personal growth, and positive social interactions for teens.

“On the seventh anniversary of the fire that consumed and destroyed our old building, we invite you to celebrate what God has done so we can serve not only teens, but entire families, impacting multiple generations,” said Benjamin Schartow, executive director of Building Twentyone, in a news release sent to 6 News.

(Photo: Benjamin Schartow)

(Photo: Benjamin Schartow)

(Photo: Benjamin Schartow)

(Photo: Benjamin Schartow)

“After many setbacks and barriers, we’re thankful to so many people who helped get us across the finish line to build literal beauty from ashes. We hope to be the most trusted and transformative space for youth in mid-Michigan — where students not only belong, but lead, thrive and shape the future of their communities.”