Burcham Hills to offer free Festival of Lights tonight and tomorrow night

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Those with Burcham Hills want people to know they will be sharing the joy of the holiday season with a safe and engaging drive-through Festival of Lights, with other goodies, that’ll take place tonight and tomorrow night.

The Burcham Hills Festival of Lights will feature more than 13,000 lights along with live holiday music, Santa Claus and contactless delivery of free hot chocolate and candy canes.

Organizers say, donations of non-perishable food items are welcomed which will be collected for the Greater Lansing Food Bank.

The light display will be available tonight and tomorrow night from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.