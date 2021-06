JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)---More than a dozen Vietnam veterans make up chapter 109 in Jackson. They consist of former air force pilots, to boots on the ground soldiers, but each one is part of a bigger message, and a brotherhood that they say goes beyond their time of service.

"I'm going to use the word almost unlimited. It's like we would almost do anything for each other," said Chapter 109 member, John Gibbs.