Burn ban in immediate effect for Delhi and Alaiedon Townships

HOLT, Mich. (WLNS) —- Effective immediately, an Open Burning ban has been implemented due to the risk of fire dangers being high for both Delhi Charter Township and Alaiedon Township. Until fire dangers have been lowered by the DNR Great Lakes Fires and Fuels, as well as the National Weather Service for both respective townships- the ban will remain in effect.

The ban does not apply to grilling, cooking, using charcoal, wood, propane or natural gas in cooking or grilling appliances.

The dry weather, as well as the Very High Fire Danger in Delhi Charter Twp. and Alaiedon Twp. has been deemed unsafe for any recreational burning and brush burning until further notice.

