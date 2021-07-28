Business Facilities ranks Michigan #1 for state for automotive manufacturing

FILE- In this Sept. 27, 2018, file photo a United Auto Workers assemblyman works on a 2018 Ford F-150 truck being assembled at the Ford Rouge assembly plant in Dearborn, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS – Michigan has been ranked as the best state for automotive manufacturing by Business Facilities.

Business Facilities is a marketing company that examines and ranks locations for industries.

Governor Whitmer’s office used the ranking to tout job creation, saying in a press release: “Under Governor Whitmer’s leadership, Michigan has created a record 11,000 new auto jobs in her first year of office, secured the first new auto plant in Detroit in over 30 years, and the Big Three automakers have collectively invested billions of dollars in the future of mobility.”

“These Business Facilities rankings reaffirm what we already know: Michigan’s manufacturing workforce is who you turn to when you want to get the job done,” said Governor Whitmer in the release. “We are building on our rich manufacturing heritage as we jumpstart our economy, create thousands of good-paying jobs, and position Michigan as a top state to start and grow a business. As Michigan builds our way out of the pandemic, we have an opportunity to build a nation for the next generation and create economic prosperity for years to come.”

The Ranking also included Lansing as the #11 spot in CNBC’s Top States for Business, a 13-spot improvement from 2019. Michigan also was ranked 6th in the nation by Global Business Alliance for total jobs created by foreign direct investment and the top state for FDI job growth