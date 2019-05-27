UPDATE: Business in Jackson badly damaged by fire
JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) - UPDATE: Jackson fire rescue responded around 3:45 to a fire at Frank's Finer at First and W. Franklin in Jackson.
The fire was contained to a corner of the business, but the burned part of the building suffered significant damage.
Smoke spread throughout the building so a health inspector will have to see if the business can remain open at this time.
Officials say they do not know the cause at this time and no one was hurt.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- This Morning: Importance of staying fit as you grow older
- Cuba legalizes private Wi-Fi, importation of routers
- Chicago police: Mother killed shielding baby from gunfire
- Huawei asks court to rule US security law unconstitutional
Meet the Team
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Latest News - Local
-
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Robert Mueller says Russia report ‘speaks for itself'
Mueller says he’s leaving the Justice Department now that he’s concluded his Russia investigation.Read More »
-
This Morning: Importance of staying fit as you grow older
Tens of thousands of senior citizens will take part in fitness classes around the country today...Read More »
-
EPA offering $14 million in grants for runoff prevention projects at the Great Lakes
Projects could include restoration, green infrastructure, manure management, farmer-led education...Read More »