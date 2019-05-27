UPDATE: Business in Jackson badly damaged by fire Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) - UPDATE: Jackson fire rescue responded around 3:45 to a fire at Frank's Finer at First and W. Franklin in Jackson.

The fire was contained to a corner of the business, but the burned part of the building suffered significant damage.

Smoke spread throughout the building so a health inspector will have to see if the business can remain open at this time.

Officials say they do not know the cause at this time and no one was hurt.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.