Business owners filing new lawsuit against state of Michigan and Governor Whitmer

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Leaders with the Michigan Independent Bowling and Entertainment Centers Association plan to hold a press conference today with its legal team to offically announce a lawsuit against Governor Gretchen Whitmer, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and its director Robert Gordon.

The lawsuit stems from state public health orders that required bowling centers, roller skating rinks, and other entertainment businesses to close due to the pandemic.

The complaint alleges the defendants violated the federal and Michigan constitutions and were targeted by Governor Whitmer’s administration for closure.

Today’s press conference is scheduled to start at 11 a.m.