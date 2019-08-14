Businesses combat counterfeit money

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Many businesses and stores are faced with the ongoing concern of counterfeit money.

“We do see counterfeit probably on a daily basis,” said Resident Agent in Charge from the U.S. Secret Service, Steve McMahon.

McMahon has been with the U.S. Secret Service since 2000 and has investigated counterfeit money over the years.

“It’s evolved quiet a bit, the printing techniques, the method of passing counterfeit has really evolved,” said McMahon.

Improved printing and copying techniques are making it harder for businesses owners, cashiers and clerks to tell the difference.

Chester Cunningham is the general manager of a Hungry Howie’s in Jackson and says they see counterfeit bills almost once a month.

“We’re currently working on getting a scanner, so we can detect that inside the store, as far as delivery there’s not much we can do at that point,” said Cunningham.

Cunningham added that they have a counterfeit money detection pen to try and combat getting fake money, but according to McMahon, those pens don’t always work.

“We decided to not accept 50s or 100s on the road,” said Cunningham about accepting bigger bills on deliveries.

And the higher domination counterfeit bills are starting to become more frequent.

“The 100 dollar bill is coming it’s really coming in circulation as a bill that’s being passed,” said Cunningham.

When these businesses take in counterfeit, it impacts the whole community.

“A lot of the small businesses, the small retailers, that are taking in cash you know if they take in counterfeit, that’s really going to impact their bottom line or their revenue for that day,” said Cunningham.

So can you tell the difference between a real and fake bill? Tune in tomorrow to find how how to spot the difference and what could happen if you find yourself with funny money.