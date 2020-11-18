Businesses failing to comply with Epidemic Orders risk being shutdown

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) — A three-week statewide emergency Epidemic Order is now in effect here in Michigan, and the Ingham County Health Department says if restaurant and bar owners don’t comply, they could be shut-down and even lose their license.

Health officials say when it comes to indoor gatherings, the order allows people from two separate households to meet-up with no more than 10 people. Enforcing that in homes will be difficult however, officials say they will still look into it.

When it comes to restaurants and bars, officials say they will be able to keep close tabs on them and if they don’t comply with the orders, the health department is prepared to take action.

“All of the places that it is easiest for us to enforce, restaurants and bars are one of them. Because as a health department we license restaurants and bars. If we don’t issue them, don’t issue them a license, or we find a problem with their actions or breaking rules or not doing things in compliance or whatever, then we have the ability to close them down, we have the ability to bring them in for formal and informal hearings. If it gets egregious we have the ability to suspend and revoke licenses,” said Health Officer Linda Vail.

Vail also says if you see anyone not taking these orders seriously at a home, or at a business, you can send an email tip to coronavirus@Ingham.org.

The Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association has filed a lawsuit against the state over its new health order.