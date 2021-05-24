Businesses happy to see more foot traffic in Downtown Lansing

DOWNTOWN LANSING, Mich (WLNS-TV) Starting today people are allowed to return back to work. Which means there will be more foot traffic in Downtown Lansing which is a much needed boost for businesses.

Autumn Weston is the owner of Kewpees, she’s excited to finally see more faces in her restaurant.

“It just makes me excited having people back,” says Weston.

Throughout the pandemic the restaurant had its ups and downs.

“We made it this far, adjusting a long the way, it makes us really excited we’re looking forward to having people, things have changed a little as we have been able to reopen, so there’s been minor changes, but our staff and our customers have been so wonderful working with it, so we are welcoming everyone to come back to Kewpees and get your burger,” says Weston.

However for some businesses this is all coming too late.

“Covid, definitely, definitely hurt the business a lot,” says Ronald Gillum, who is the manager of Cigar Connoisseur in Downtown Lansing.



He says he used to get a lot of foot traffic from state workers before Covid-19. Now he’s set to shutdown, for good.

“The owner of this store decided not to renew the lease, a lot of money was lost last year so it’s definitely risky going back into it, I know its not going to be like it used to be even with people coming back.”

Many businesses in Downtown Lansing have struggled throughout the pandemic and a lot of them have already closed up shop.



However people like Weston are happy customers are coming back.



“Seeing a little bit of light at the end of the tunnel , in downtown we’re seeing more people , more cars so, we’re going in the right direction.”