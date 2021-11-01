Businesses host trunk or treat for the Lansing community

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Millions of kids across the country went door to door trick or treating. Today in Lansing some kids got a different experience.

Several cool cars line South Cedar for a Trunk or treat event. It was a collaboration between several small businesses including Supreme Clean Auto Detailing and Capitol City Mopar, which is a car club.

There was food, drinks, and music. Kids dressed up in their costumes and walked over to different cars for some sweet treats.

The owner of Supreme Clean Auto Detailing says it’s thereof showing gratitude for those who support all the small businesses in the area.

“The community gives to us and without the community, our small businesses would not be able to run the way they do throughout the year. I just think it’s only right we give back,” said Brandon Edmonds, owner of Supreme Clean Auto Detailing.

There was no candy left by the end of the event, and they plan to continue this event next year.