Businesses offer freebies, discounts in honor of Veterans Day

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) — Some businesses in mid-Michigan are offering discounts or free items to military veterans and active military members today.

Applebee’s Restaurant is offering free entrees or a special menu for veterans. This offer is available for both dining in and carry-out.

If a quick burger sounds good to you, head over to McDonald’s. Participating locations are offering one free “combo meal” as a token of appreciation for vets.

If you would rather have pizza today, you might want to try Buddy’s Pizza. Today, all active military and veterans receive 50% off their entire order.

And beginning today, the federal government is granting free access to national parks and other public lands to veterans and “Gold Star” families for the rest of their lives.