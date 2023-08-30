BWL had around 17,000 customers still without power as of Saturday morning.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Board of Water and Light has announced that storm damage repair has been completed for its service area.

General Manager Dick Peffley says in an email statement, “We’re fully restored, with the exception of those customers who may require service reconnects due to damaged masts – the vertical pole attached to the house that connects power from the pole to the meter – which we’ll continue to work on. “

Customers with damages to the mast have to pay to have get a licensed electrician to complete those repairs before power can be restored to the property.

“This storm was unique in that its straight-line, high velocity winds toppled trees, damaged 65 poles and downed 835 wires,” Peffley says.

The power was restored in six days, less than half the time it took to restore power in the wake of the 2013 ice storms.

Consumers Energy reports there are less that 500 customers without power in Barry, Eaton, Ingham, Jackson, Washtenaw and Livingston counties. DTE reports no current outages in the 6 News viewing area.