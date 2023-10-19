LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Board of Water and Light Commissioners are meeting Thursday night for a special 5 p.m. meeting to hire a new internal auditor, and then in a special meeting with the Lansing City Council. This is the first meeting since 6 News reported exclusively on the firing of former BWL Internal Auditor Frank Macciocca.

A representative of the Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin presented an honor for the BWL’s response to severe storms in August.

Commissioners approve the appointment of Elisha Franco as the new internal auditor for the BWL. One Commissioner cast no votes on her appointment.