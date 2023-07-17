LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — People in Lansing are getting sticker shock after opening their water bills — some noticing an increase of hundreds of dollars.

A few people are running out of patience. They want to know why their water bills are so high this summer.

Corey Lopez, who lives alone, says his normal bill is about $100. In May, his bill was more than $1,000; in June it was $700.

“I told them I don’t have any leaks; I don’t have any toilet leaks. It shouldn’t be that much for just water,” Lopez said.

Duan Genade’s bill says he used more than 3,000 gallons in just one day back in April.

“When it comes to not having water at all or just paying an extra $200, you don’t have a choice,” Genade said.

BWL agents suggested they check for leaks, or pay $250 for someone to check their meters.

“I think it has something to do with the smart meters that have been pretty much forced upon everyone,” Genade said.

Eric Wistreich made a post on Facebook and hundreds of people responded with very similar stories.

“It’s like the whole city of Lansing has leaky toilets in June, July and August and then perfect plumbing the rest of the year,” Wistreich said.

“It’s frustrating because we don’t have a choice but to work with BWL. Or move somewhere where there’s a different utility company,” Wistreich continued.

BWL sent 6 News a statement saying if customers are having billing or service concerns, they should reach out directly to customer service.

However, Lopez says more needs to be done.

“Provide better communication; provide better assistance. Any kind of service to get people to come out to say, ‘Hey, you know this might be a problem,'” Lopez said.