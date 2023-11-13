LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Board of Water and Light is holding millions of dollars in security deposits for nearly 20,000 customers in its service area.

The public utility tells 6 News as of Nov. 1, it is holding $5,518,630.36 in deposits for 19,992 customers. The oldest account dates back to 1985 – with a deposit of $161.28.

While deposits average about $275, the amount each customer pays is double their average monthly bill.

Deposits are assessed to those who have no credit history or poor credit history when they start an account, or those who have experienced a shut-off due to failure to pay. The utility holds the deposit until the consumer has made 12 consecutive on-time, full-pay payments for their accounts. Failing to meet that threshold triggers a restart of the 12-month period.

“Requiring security deposits in certain instances is a common and sound business practice to avoid unnecessary loss,” says BWL Spokesman Josh Hovey. “Once customers requiring security deposits fulfill their on-time payments over 12 consecutive months, BWL fulfills its obligation by refunding security deposits with interest.”

As for that 38-year-old deposit, Hovey explains: “The customer with a deposit dating back to 1985 shows consistent delinquency, resetting the 12-month acceptable payment timeline required to refund the deposit.”

BWL and other utilities believe security deposits protect them from uncollectible debt. That’s when a consumer walks away from an account without paying it off and cannot be tracked down by a credit agency. They argue those unpaid debts could be passed on to consumers as rate increases.

In a June letter to the Michigan Public Service Commission, executive director of the Michigan Municipal Association for Utility Issues Rick Bunch challenged the idea those with poor credit histories or delayed payment in bills are more likely to end up with an uncollectible debt.

“Little or no data is available showing that security deposits are a cost-effective and equitable way to reduce bad debt,” he wrote. “Without regular or standardized reporting by utilities, we cannot evaluate how effectively or fairly deposits reduce bad debt.”

He goes on to state “Utilities appear to secure themselves more vigorously and comprehensively against bad debt from customers covered by deposit rules from other customers who become uncollectible, even though they represent a small slice of the population of accounts that become uncollectible.”

For customers facing a financial hurdle in paying their bills, the BWL spokesman says the utility is working to connect customers with local agencies for assistance.

“BWL and over a dozen local partners have hosted several Community Resource Fairs since 2021 at various community centers throughout Lansing to connect residential customers and greater Lansing residents behind on bills to information on resources and financial assistance per available funding and eligibility,” Hovey says.

According to BWL’s own data, 12,419 customers have had security deposits assessed to their accounts since the inception of the Community Resource Fairs. That’s over 60% of the utility’s currently held security deposit accounts.

Hovey says the eight Community Resource Fairs have helped struggling customers with an estimated $2.7 million in bills.

“This is a win-win for struggling customers and all BWL utility customers who are protected from uncollectable debt and it’s negative impact on future rate increases,” he says.

Bunch, the utility expert, is not so clear on the success of the program.

“I’m glad BWL is putting on the resource fairs,” he says “But it’s not making a big enough dent.”

Earlier this month, BWL started charging customers up to 88 cents on every bill to pay into a fund to help low-income residents with bill payment assistance. That is on top of the utility’s Pennies for Power program. But that charge came with a trade-off. BWL is no longer delaying shutoffs during the winter months. That could leave the agency’s lower income residents struggling to pay their bills.

In October, during a joint meeting between the Board of Water and Light Commissioners and the Lansing City Council, General Manager Dick Peffley said they were carefully monitoring how the money collected from the 88-cent fee is being distributed and whether or not residents continue to face obstacles to paying their bills. But even if the program is not helping, Peffley says the BWL cannot back out of the program until next year.

While the utility is holding the customer’s deposits, it is collecting interest on the money. BWL says when a deposit is credited to an account, the interest is also paid. The rate, Hovey says, is based on the Federal Fund rate, plus .25%. That interest rate can vary wildly – from over 8.5% in 1985 to a low of .09% in 2012.

Despite BWL didn’t provide a total dollars amount it owes on the millions it is holding in security deposits.

BWL has 158,000 customers receiving water and electricity. That means more than 12.5% of their customers currently have a deposit on their account. A DTE spokesman says about 150,000 customer accounts, out of 2.3 million customers – or 6.5% – have security deposits. Consumers Energy did not respond with how many accounts have security deposits.

In a September 2023 report to the Michigan Public Service Commission, the staff said it does “not believe that utilities are abusing their rights to collect deposits.”

As evidence, the staff reported that in 2022 DTE obtain 72,779 deposits from residential customers: .02% of their customer base. Consumers Energy collected 38,019 deposits from residential customers, which is .01% of their customer base.

That same year, BWL collected 4,982 deposits, which is .03% of their customer base.