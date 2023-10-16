LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Board of Water & Light is hosting a career fair Monday as part of Michigan’s statewide Careers in Energy campaign.

The event is open to the public, and people can come to network and interview for internships, entry-level and career-level positions.

The career fair is from 5-7 p.m. on Monday. It’s at BWL’s REO Town Depot at 1201 S. Washington Ave. in Lansing.

Departments on site will include:

Accounting and finance

Carbon neutrality

Customer operations

Customer projects/utility services

Operations technology

Project engineering

Strategic planning and development

Transmission distribution

Water and steam distribution

Work management

BWL encourages applicants to bring along their printed resumes.