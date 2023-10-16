LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Board of Water & Light is hosting a career fair Monday as part of Michigan’s statewide Careers in Energy campaign.
The event is open to the public, and people can come to network and interview for internships, entry-level and career-level positions.
The career fair is from 5-7 p.m. on Monday. It’s at BWL’s REO Town Depot at 1201 S. Washington Ave. in Lansing.
Departments on site will include:
- Accounting and finance
- Carbon neutrality
- Customer operations
- Customer projects/utility services
- Operations technology
- Project engineering
- Strategic planning and development
- Transmission distribution
- Water and steam distribution
- Work management
BWL encourages applicants to bring along their printed resumes.